US To Screen Visa, Green Card Applicants For "Anti-Americanism". What Is It

In yet another diktat, the Donald Trump administration has asked the immigration officers to screen visa and green card applicants for "anti-Americanism," including having their social media checked. The news comes as a concern for thousands of Indian students and professionals seeking a better life in the US, as the acceptance of their visa, green card, or US citizenship applications now depends on whether the concerned official perceives their past and present views as pro-American.

"Anti-American activity will be an overwhelmingly negative factor in any discretionary analysis," said the policy update by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)-- America's immigration agency.

Under the new policy, immigration officers will screen applicants to check whether they have had "any involvement in anti-American or terrorist organisations," or whether there is any "evidence of antisemitic activity." Social media vetting, which the Trump administration had already included in immigration since June, will now be expanded to add searches for any "anti-American activity."

The latest crackdown on immigration regulations by the Trump administration is likely to deter immigrants and international students from coming to the US.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration said the US State Department has revoked more than 6,000 student visas this year. Before that, the State Department had asked the embassies and consulates to vet student visa applicants for "hostile attitudes towards our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles."

