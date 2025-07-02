Who Is Cindy Rodriguez Singh, FBI's Most Wanted For Killing 6-Year-Old Son

A US citizen with ties to India and Mexico has been added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list for allegedly killing her six-year-old son. Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, is now the subject of an intensified manhunt, with the FBI offering a $250,000 (over 2 crore) reward for information leading to her arrest.

Singh, 40, was last seen on March 22, 2023, at a Texas airport boarding a flight to India with her husband, Arshdeep Singh and six of their children. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, the six-year-old, was not among them and hasn't been seen since October 2022.

What Did Cindy Rodriguez Singh Do?

Authorities say Cindy Singh lied to police, claiming Noel was with his biological father in Mexico. Witnesses later reported that Singh believed Noel was "evil," possibly "possessed," and feared he would harm her newborn twins.

Noel, who suffered from chronic lung disease and required oxygen support, was allegedly abused, starved, and denied water. In one instance, Singh reportedly hit him with keys when he tried to drink. At one point, she told someone she had "sold" him.

On October 31, 2023, Singh was charged with capital murder in Tarrant County, Texas. A federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued days later.

Who Is Cindy Rodriguez Singh?

Cindy Rodriguez Singh was born in 1985 in Dallas, Texas.

She is 39 years old and is believed to have ties to India and Mexico, according to the FBI.

Singh is the first mother accused of killing her own child to be placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which has included over 500 of the most notorious criminals in US history.

She is described as being 5'1" to 5'3" tall, weighing approximately 54-63 kg, with a medium complexion.

Singh has brown eyes and brown hair. The woman has multiple tattoos, including on her back, both legs, right arm, right hand, and right calf.

She remains at large, and US authorities believe she may be in India, where agents are working to locate and return her to face charges.

The FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list was created in March 1950, and since then, 537 fugitives have appeared on the list, with 497 captured or located, many due to tips from the public.