Indian-Origin Doctor Jailed In US For Recording Hospital Staff In Restroom

An Indian-origin doctor has been convicted of placing a hidden camera in a staff bathroom of a hospital in the United States. Advait Deshmukh has received a six-month prison sentence and three years of probation at sentencing, court records have shown.

Terms of his sentencing also included community control, including registering as a sex offender for 15 years, attending Sexaholics Anonymous meetings and continuing sex offender and mental health treatment, among other terms.

Court records show the former physician was sentenced last month in Lucas County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to one count of attempted tampering with evidence and seven counts of voyeurism. Deshmukh will be on active adult probation until June of 2029, according to Fox 19.

The judge said the former physician has communicated to the court that he plans to relocate to Franklin County, where he will need to continue those efforts and register.

The Case

The case against the Indian-origin man began in June 2025, when an employee discovered a cellphone hidden inside a unisex restroom at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Ohio.

When a witness attempted to remove the device, Deshmukh took it from them, claiming it belonged to him, a Wtol 11 report said.

Later, a joint probe by Toledo Police and ProMedica found over 80 images on the phone, taken between February and May 2025.

Investigators also identified six victims, none of whom had given consent to be recorded. Cops believe there could be more photos and victims, with evidence suggesting similar recordings may have dated back to 2018.

At the time when the crime was discovered, Deshmukh was a third-year University of Toledo medical resident. He was specialising in endourology and urologic oncology.

But after the device was discovered, the University of Toledo placed him on administrative leave and said his residency appointment was not renewed following an internal investigation.

Deshmukh reportedly apologised to the victims before sentencing. His attorney requested the court to impose probation rather than jail time, arguing the former physician is participating in therapy to better understand the behaviour that led to the crimes.