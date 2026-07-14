Woman Alleges TVK Leader Harassed Her For Months. Her Relatives Thrash Him

A functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has been taken into police custody in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, after a 25-year-old married woman accused him of sexually harassing her for three months and attempting to kidnap her.

The woman, who lives in Malaiyappa Nagar in Kulithalai, filed a police complaint naming Ramesh, the TVK Krishnarayapuram East union secretary, accusing him of sexual harassment.

In her complaint, lodged at Karur Police Station, she alleged that Ramesh would often stand outside the medical store where she worked, pass sexually suggestive remarks and gestures at her, and follow her on her way home. She said this had been going on for three months and that she had informed her family. As a result, her husband had been dropping her to work and picking her up every day for the past two months.

On the day in question, her husband was unable to come, so her younger sister went to collect her instead. While the woman was walking home from work, Ramesh allegedly stopped her in the middle of the road and attempted to kidnap her, according to police.

The woman immediately called her relatives. They rushed to the spot, and along with members of the public who had gathered there, allegedly thrashed him.

The incident led to tension in Kulithalai. Police reached the scene, took Ramesh into custody and brought him to the station, after which the woman lodged her formal complaint.

The woman's family has alleged that Kulithalai Police are ignoring their complaint in order to protect the TVK functionary. Police are yet to respond to this allegation. An inquiry is under way, and police said appropriate legal action would follow based on the findings of the investigation.

Ramesh is currently being treated at Kulithalai Government Hospital. The area has remained tense since the incident.

DMK MP Kanimozhi has questioned the law and order situation and criticised the TVK government over the alleged delay in police action. In a post on X, she asked why no action had been taken despite a police complaint being filed against the Krishnarayapuram TVK Union Secretary, and called for immediate action.