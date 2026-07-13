CCTV Shows Woman Slapping Man Who Sexually Harassed Her On Bus In Madhya Pradesh

A CCTV video from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district has gone viral after it allegedly captured a man sexually harassing two young women inside a stationary passenger bus, sparking outrage on social media. The incident reportedly took place at the Deori bus stand. According to reports, the accused approached one of the women while she was seated on the bus, stood uncomfortably close to her, unzipped his pants, and allegedly attempted to expose himself despite the presence of other passengers.

The woman immediately confronted the man and slapped him, as seen in the CCTV footage that has since been widely shared online. Reports also allege that he tried to touch her shoulder with his private parts before she reacted.

After being confronted, the accused quickly got off the bus and fled, leaving passengers shocked by the incident.

Following the circulation of the CCTV footage, Deori police identified and detained the accused. However, no FIR has been registered so far, as no formal complaint has been filed by the alleged victims.

The incident has triggered widespread anger online, with many users demanding strict action against those involved in acts of sexual harassment in public spaces. Social media users praised the woman for confronting the accused and her courage in standing up for herself.

One user wrote, "Awesome. Thanks for the courage." Another commented, "Very bold and courageous move by the Girl. Never be afraid of such hideous men. Stand your ground and show them their place."

A third said, "She's brave. Hope that man is punished in a way others think twice before doing something heinous."

A fourth added, "Right action on right time, he deserved to be in jail."

The viral clip has also renewed discussions about women's safety on public transport, highlighting the need for stronger deterrence and swift action against harassment to ensure passengers can travel without fear.