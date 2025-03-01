Punjab Sets 3-Month Deadline To Make State Free From Drug Problem

Punjab has set a deadline of three months to declare the state free from drugs, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann terming it "a historic moment as the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and is launching a crusade against this menace."

Mr Mann also said that the state government will set up special courts to ensure speedy trial of drug cases and ensure the conviction of the culprits.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is heading the cabinet sub-committee, said the first meeting of the "Yudh Nashia Virudh" campaign was held to ensure strict action against drug peddlers and drug smugglers.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a big attack against drugs. (CM Bhagwant) Mann has issued strict instructions. As per directions of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's directions, we will take strict action. Soon, not even a single drug peddler will be found in Punjab," he claimed.

Members of the cabinet sub-committee have been assigned different districts to monitor the police action against the drug menace, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the necessary formalities will be finalized soon adding that if any further amendments in the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, to ensure exemplary action drug peddlers, will be required, they will be flagged with the Union government. He said that the war against drugs should be transformed into a mass and social campaign for which the officers must plan a big action.

Mr Mann assured the cops they would not face any problem in tackling the crisis. He added that Punjab won the war against militancy in the past and now all the officers will play a major role in curbing the menace of drugs.

The Chief Minister asked the Police officers including the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) that within three months there should be no availability of drugs and after a month, an evaluation of each SSP will be made on progress in anti-drug programme in the district adding that all the officers will be accountable and action will be taken against non-performers.

Dwelling on another issue, the Chief Minister directed action against police officials involved in the consumption or promotion of drugs. Likewise, he said the property of convicts in drug smuggling should be seized with immediate effect, adding that 100 per cent of properties should be seized in commercial quantity cases. Similarly, he asked that the demolition of illegal properties should be done in commercial quantity cases.

Health Minister Balbir Singh will supervise the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation programme in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Arora lashed out at the previous governments for the drug menace. "A 360-degree action is visible on the ground," said Arora, referring to the ongoing police action against drug peddlers at many places in the state.

"Those who are drug addicts, the health department will not treat them as criminals. They will be treated as patients and they will be treated in hospitals," Arora said.

He said that it was not 100 per cent possible to stop "the rivers of drugs", started by the previous governments, without the support of the 3 crore people of Punjab