"Open Sale Of Drugs In Punjab Has Stopped": Bhagwant Mann To NDTV

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann defended his government's anti-drug campaign and said it has an 87 per cent conviction rate under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He made these remarks during an interview at the NDTV Nava Punjab Summit in Chandigarh.

"Our conviction rate under the NDPS Act in Punjab stands at 87 per cent, which is the highest in the entire country. This is a vast, deeply entrenched network. What these syndicates do is target addicts and turn them into small-time sellers. They might give you two grams or seven grams in total, and say, 'Sell two grams each to two new customers, and we will give you your personal share for free.' This creates a chain reaction. We have been highly successful in breaking this chain," the Punjab Chief Minister told NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

Mann said the open sale of drugs in Punjab has completely stopped following the launch of the 'War on Drugs' campaign, and only cross-border covert operations exist now. "We want to further strengthen the NDPS Act and are in continuous talks with the Union Home Ministry regarding this. Ever since we launched this 'War on Drugs' and started demolishing the properties of smugglers, the open sale of drugs has completely stopped. I will not claim that drug trafficking has been completely eradicated, but open selling is a thing of the past. Whatever happens now operates covertly or through cross-border smuggling from Pakistan," he said.

Mann further explained how the drug-supply chain has been destroyed in the state through strong enforcement. "If we break the supply chain, the lakhs of individuals who are addicted are fundamentally patients; they belong in hospitals. When the supply breaks, they suffer from severe withdrawal symptoms. To manage this, we updated and upgraded the existing rehabilitation centres first," he said.

"Following that, we overhauled the Punjab Police. There were personnel stationed at the same police posts for 15 to 20 years. They had developed local friendships and alliances and were often complicit. Previously, when villagers caught a drug smuggler red-handed in their village and handed him over to the police, the smuggler would secure bail and return home from the police station before the villagers could even walk back. The enforcement was weak. We have now amended and strengthened the regulations," he added.