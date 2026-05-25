NDTV Nava Punjab Summit Live: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav are among the key figures speaking at the NDTV Nava Punjab Summit being held in Chandigarh today.

Through the day, leaders, policymakers, cultural icons and changemakers will gather to discuss Punjab's governance story, economic ambitions, social priorities and development roadmap. Discussions will span topics ranging from drug menace and healthcare to investor readiness and workforce skilling. Key voices from the Punjab government, including ministers of Finance, Education, Health, Labour and Social Justice, will take the stage across sessions to present the state's progress and vision under the Aam Aadmi Party.

The summit comes at a politically charged time for the state. Last month, Raghav Chadha announced his entry into the BJP, marking a significant blow to the party's Upper House strength. Seven of the AAP's 10 MPs, or two-thirds of its strength, in the Upper House merged with the BJP.

Legislative assembly elections are expected to be held in Punjab in February 2027 to elect all 117 members of the Punjab Assembly, making the summit even more significant as the AAP government seeks to showcase its governance record and pitch Punjab as an emerging investment destination. The evening will also feature cultural segments, including a performance by singer and lyricist Jasbir Jassi, celebrating the global Punjabi spirit.

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