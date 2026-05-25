NDTV Nava Punjab Summit Live: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav are among the key figures speaking at the NDTV Nava Punjab Summit being held in Chandigarh today.
Through the day, leaders, policymakers, cultural icons and changemakers will gather to discuss Punjab's governance story, economic ambitions, social priorities and development roadmap. Discussions will span topics ranging from drug menace and healthcare to investor readiness and workforce skilling. Key voices from the Punjab government, including ministers of Finance, Education, Health, Labour and Social Justice, will take the stage across sessions to present the state's progress and vision under the Aam Aadmi Party.
The summit comes at a politically charged time for the state. Last month, Raghav Chadha announced his entry into the BJP, marking a significant blow to the party's Upper House strength. Seven of the AAP's 10 MPs, or two-thirds of its strength, in the Upper House merged with the BJP.
Legislative assembly elections are expected to be held in Punjab in February 2027 to elect all 117 members of the Punjab Assembly, making the summit even more significant as the AAP government seeks to showcase its governance record and pitch Punjab as an emerging investment destination. The evening will also feature cultural segments, including a performance by singer and lyricist Jasbir Jassi, celebrating the global Punjabi spirit.
Follow Live Updates From NDTV Nava Punjab Summit:
NDTV Nava Punjab Summit Live Updates: Congress Directionless, Will Be Marginalised In Punjab, Says Minister Aman Arora
Congress has a weak leadership and will be even more marginalised in Punjab, Minister Aman Arora said. He added that the grand old party is living in a "fool's paradise". Congress cannot fight the BJP alone today, he claimed, adding that a good alliance could have been created to defeat the BJP but they never played the role of a "big brother".
NDTV Nava Punjab Summit Live Updates: AAP Will Win Punjab Next Year If Elections Held 'Fairly', Says Aman Arora
Speaking at the NDTV Nava Punjab Summit, Punjab Governance & Industries Minister Aman Arora said he is confident the Aam Aadmi Party will retain power next year if the elections are conducted fairly.
NDTV Nava Punjab Summit Live Updates: Minister Aman Arora On Making Punjab Investor-Ready
NDTV Nava Punjab Summit Live Updates: What To Expect
Through the day, leaders, policymakers, cultural icons and changemakers will gather to discuss Punjab's governance story, economic ambitions, social priorities and development roadmap.
Discussions will span topics ranging from drug menace and healthcare to investor readiness and workforce skilling. Key voices from the Punjab government, including ministers of Finance, Education, Health, Labour and Social Justice, will take the stage across sessions to present the state's progress and vision under the Aam Aadmi Party.
NDTV Nava Punjab Summit Live Updates: Bhagwant Mann, Key Ministers To Lay Out State's Vision
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav are among the key figures speaking at the NDTV Nava Punjab Summit being held in Chandigarh today.