Violence Inside Kapurthala Central Jail Triggers Political Row In Punjab

Fresh violence inside Kapurthala Central Jail has triggered a major political controversy in Punjab, with opposition leaders attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The disturbance reportedly erupted on Saturday night after an argument involving inmates escalated into a violent clash inside the jail premises. While two inmates received injuries during the cane charge, another was hit by a teargas shell, police said.

According to initial information, prisoners and undertrials allegedly vandalised barracks, damaged prison property, and attempted to set parts of the jail on fire, creating panic among jail authorities.

Sources said the unrest was mainly confined to Block No. 4 of the prison, where inmates allegedly broke inner walls and attacked police personnel during the chaos. Some prisoners also climbed onto the jail rooftop before security personnel managed to bring the situation under control.

The violence has, however, intensified political attacks on the Punjab government. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia questioned the state government's claims of ensuring a "Rangla Punjab," alleging that gang wars, explosions, jail violence, and lawlessness were becoming frequent under the current administration.

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also criticised the government, stating that if even high-security jails were turning into battlegrounds, it raised serious concerns about public safety and governance in Punjab.

Videos circulating from the scene purportedly show inmates accusing the jail administration of using force and opening fire during the confrontation. Some prisoners were also heard alleging that an inmate had been shot during the incident. However, these allegations were not verified so far.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police of Jalandhar Range confirmed that the situation inside the jail has been brought under control and investigations into the incident are underway.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said police acted immediately after receiving information about the clash between inmates inside the Central Jail. He stated that joint action was carried out in coordination with jail authorities to restore law and order within the prison premises.

The SSP further clarified that no police personnel sustained injuries during the operation and no inmate escaped from the jail. He added that the incident remained limited to Block No. 4 and the overall situation was now under control.