Congress Rules Out Punjab Leadership Change Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, has made it clear that there will be no change in the state leadership and that Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will continue as the state Congress president.

Rejecting speculation over a leadership change, Baghel said, "Appointing a Congress president is not a game of 'gudda-guddi' (playing with dolls). The party high command's decision will not be changed."

He said the Congress high command has already taken its decision and Raja Warring will continue to lead the Punjab unit. Baghel also asserted that there is no tradition in the Congress of reversing decisions taken by the party leadership.

According to Baghel, District Congress Committee presidents and Punjab Congress Committee members have unanimously welcomed the high command's decision. He added that party leaders also congratulated the newly appointed working presidents, reflecting organisational unity.

The remarks came during Baghel's visit to Punjab, where he held meetings with District Congress Committee presidents, senior leaders and party office-bearers to review the organisation's preparedness ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Baghel stressed that the party's focus is on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and ensuring all leaders work together. He said the Congress wants to build a united organisation instead of getting distracted by internal differences.

On senior leaders Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Baghel said he had already spoken to both of them and would meet them soon. "If needed, I will personally visit their homes and meet them over a cup of tea," he said.

With Baghel's statement, the Congress leadership has sought to end speculation over the Punjab Congress chief's post, reaffirming that Raja Warring will continue to head the state unit while the party focuses on strengthening its organisation ahead of the next Assembly elections.