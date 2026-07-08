Congress Infighting Out In Open As Minister Writes To Revanth Reddy Against Senior MLA

In a rare display of open rebellion within the ruling Congress in Telangana, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has formally written to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, complaining against Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari for "bypassing her authority and conducting an official review meeting of Endowments Department officers" without informing her.

The letter has exposed a growing turf war within the Telangana Cabinet.

According to the Minister, Kadiyam Srihari called an official meeting at the Endowments Department Commissioner's office in Hyderabad on July 6, attended by the department's Director and senior officials. The meeting reportedly covered temple development, master plan preparation, land protection, removal of encroachments, and fixing deadlines for officers.

Without mincing words, Konda Surekha stated that decisions on departmental administration, policy, and development programmes fall squarely under her purview, and that conducting such a review while completely sidelining the minister is "highly objectionable and alarming."

The Minister further alleged that Srihari's conduct was a deliberate attempt to undermine her authority and humiliate her publicly. She recalled that in the past too, the MLA tried to tarnish her reputation among Warangal district representatives, and said those efforts failed only because of her commitment to party discipline and loyalty.

She warned that such conduct risks creating confusion within the administrative machinery and could set a dangerous precedent in government functioning.

Konda Surekha has asked CM Revanth Reddy to seek a formal explanation from Kadiyam Srihari, review the matter at both party and government levels, and refer it to the party's Disciplinary Committee for action.

Kadiyam Srihari is one of the senior-most leaders from Warangal district. He and his daughter Kadiyam Kavya were in the BRS before joining the Congress. Srihari is an MLA, while Kavya is an MP.

Surekha has represented the Warangal region for over two decades and served as a minister in the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet.

The latest tussle has put CM Revanth Reddy in a tight spot. He is already facing opposition from the old guard of the Congress, who have alleged that he is promoting recent entrants to the party who are close to him.