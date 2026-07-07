Telangana Top Cop Has Illegal Assets Worth Rs 300 Crore, Arrested

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday evening arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy in connection with the Disproportionate Assets case registered against him after officials completed searches at multiple locations linked to him.

The DSP, who is posted at Police Computer Services (PCS), Hyderabad, was arrested at about 7.40 pm from his residence in Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh and is expected to be produced before the designated ACB court.

According to the ACB, he has acquired disproportionate assets to his known sources of income by indulging in Corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

The arrest comes days after the ACB carried out simultaneous searches at the officer's residence and 15 other premises linked to his relatives, friends, alleged benamidars and associates across Telangana and Karnataka.

Properties found :

1. One villa at Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh, Hyderabad,

2. One residential house G+2+Pent House at Telecom Nagar,

3. One flat in Sai Prabha Residency, Telecom Nagar,

4. One flat at Kranti Ceon Apartments at Gachibowli,

5. Share in G+5 Commercial Complex admeasuring 500 Sq. Yards in Lancohills Road, Manikonda,

6. One commercial space admeasuring 3000 sft. near Manikonda Marrichettu Junction,

7. Two residential flats at Abhinanda Residency at Tellapur,

8. One 500 Sq. Yards open plot at Pragathi Resorts,

9. 3.5 acres of agricultural land at Zaheerabad, Sangareddy,

10. 6-00 acres of agricultural land at Karnataka,

11. Another 38 acres of agricultural land at Karnataka,

12. 1 acre of land at Devanahalli, Bangalore,

13. One open plot admeasuring 200 Sq. Yards near Kamineni Hospital, Nagole,

14. One open plot admeasuring 400 Sq. Yards near GPR Housing Society, Patancheru,

15. One open plot admeasuring 200 Sq. Yards at Patancheru,

16. One parcel of land admeasuring 1,000 Sq. Yards at Mominpet, Vikarabad,

17. 2 acres of agricultural land at Mominpet, Vikarabad,

18. Investment of Rs. 75,00,000/- in M/s Sri Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals,

19. Agriculture land admeasuring 4-20 acres at Muchintala village, CC Kunta were found.

Further, during the searches, Net cash of approximately Rs. 3.60 lakhs was recovered in the house Accused Officer. Another Rs.40 lakhs net cash was found in the house of his Binami were found. Gold ornaments weighing about 2 kilograms were also found while Silver Articles weighing about 20 Kilograms also uncovered. ACB also found Bank balances of approximately Rs19 lakh 91 thousand.

The investigation gained momentum after ACB officials reportedly recovered a personal handwritten diary from the officer. According to sources, the diary was written before Bheem Reddy left on the Char Dham pilgrimage with his wife in May and the diary listed properties, investments, liabilities and the names of alleged benamidars. Investigators said scanned copies of the diary were shared with his two sons through WhatsApp before the trip. Officials described the diary as a key piece of evidence in the disproportionate assets case, saying it helped them trace several properties and financial links.

The raid at 16 locations linked to the tainted officer was conducted on July 2, however, the police officer was arrested on Monday July 6th.