Telangana's Excise Officer Arrested, Assets May Be Worth Over Rs 50 Crore

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a disproportionate assets case against Kommuri Malla Reddy, District Prohibition and Excise Officer and Excise Superintendent, Nizamabad, and carried out simultaneous searches at 11 locations linked to him across Hyderabad and Nizamabad.

The raids were conducted by 11 Anti-Corruption Bureau teams at Malla Reddy's residence in Macha Bolarum, his office, and other premises in Nizamabad, as well as properties linked to his family members, relatives, alleged benamis, and close associates.

The searches followed allegations that the Excise officer had collected wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt and dubious means during his service.

Four residential houses, one commercial block, eight open plots and 10.23 acres of agricultural land. The bureau also found cash of about Rs 3.31 lakh, bank balances of Rs 50 lakh, and traced three bank lockers standing in the names of the officer's wife and other family members, which were found during the raid.

A Grand Vitara SUV and a Scooty were also identified among the assets.

The ACB estimated the document value of the assets detected so far at around Rs 3 crore documents value however the actual market value of the immovable assets is expected to be many times higher and over 50 crores.

The corrupt officer was booked under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Malla Reddy has been arrested and produced before the special ACB court at Nampally, while further verification of additional assets is underway.