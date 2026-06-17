Case Against Telangana Official After Raids, Assets May Cross Rs 100 Crore

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Sunkari Narahari Rao, Deputy Director, Multi Zone-II, Survey and Land Records Department, Hyderabad, alleging that he amassed assets beyond his known sources of income during his government service.

ACB on Tuesday conducted searches at the officer's residence and nine other locations linked to his relatives, associates and suspected benamis. The raids were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the searches, investigators uncovered documents relating to several immovable properties. These include five open plots in Ranga Reddy district, 1.24 acres of agricultural land at Maheshwaram, a 2,500-square-foot flat at Puppalaguda, two flats measuring 1,860 square feet each at Narsingi, and another flat at Rajendra Nagar.

Officials also found records of a G+3 building in Gachibowli's TNGOs Colony and a G+2 residential building at Chatrinaka.

"Net cash of approximately Rs 1.54 crore, bank balances of Rs 2.29 crore, fixed deposits worth Rs 5.04 crore, gold ornaments weighing about 1.3 kilograms and 8 kilograms of silver were detected," the agency said.

Investigators further identified two bank lockers held in the name of the officer's wife. The lockers are yet to be opened and will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

A luxury car - Kia Carens Smartstream G1.5 6MT - was also found during the searches.

The ACB estimated the value of the assets detected so far at around Rs 13.05 crore based on available records. However, officials noted that the market value of the immovable properties is likely to be significantly higher than the documented value. As per the current trend, the market value of properties may exceed Rs 100 Crore.

"The case is under investigation and verification of additional assets is continuing," the ACB said.

The accused officer has been produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Nampally for judicial remand.

Over the past month, Telangana ACB has targeted several senior officials in what appears to be a major crackdown on disproportionate assets.

The anti-corruption authority earlier arrested Roads & Buildings Engineer-in-Chief Mohan Naik Jarupla, Hyderabad Water Board General Manager Saggam Anantha Lakshmi Kumar, Additional SP N. Bhujanga Rao and unearthed huge disproportionate assets. All the officials are now facing legal action.