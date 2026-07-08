On Camera, Speeding Autorickshaw Rams 11-Year-Old Girl In Telangana

An 11-year-old girl was critically injured after being hit by a speeding autorickshaw in Telangana's Cyberabad.

The victim, identified as Sriharika, suffered a severe head injury and multiple other injuries in the accident on Tuesday and is currently undergoing emergency treatment at a private hospital. Police have arrested the autorickshaw driver and launched an investigation into the incident.

The accident occurred when Sriharika stepped out of her house and was walking along the roadside.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the girl walking outside her house moments before the collision. The autorickshaw can be seen hitting her from behind, after which she falls to the ground.

The impact also caused a nearby motorcycle to topple over and fall on her. People in the area immediately rushed to the spot and assisted the injured girl.

She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she is receiving emergency treatment.

Following the incident, the police traced the autorickshaw involved in the accident and arrested the driver, identified as Arbaz.

Police also conducted a drunk-driving test to determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered and the autorickshaw has been seized. Further investigation is underway.