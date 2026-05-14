1 Dead After Speeding Scorpio Rams People Waiting For Bus In Telangana

One woman died and another one with a child was seriously injured after a speeding Scorpio rammed into passengers waiting near a bus stop in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday.

The shocking incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread concern over reckless driving.

According to police, the accident occurred when the Scorpio allegedly lost control at high speed and veered off the road, crashing directly into pedestrians standing beside the road waiting for a bus. The impact was so severe that 35-year-old Lakshmi died on the spot after sustaining critical injuries.

Another woman and a child suffered serious injuries in the collision. Locals rushed to the victims' rescue and immediately shifted them to a nearby hospital before police arrived at the scene. Doctors said the injured are currently undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and chaos, stating that the vehicle came "at terrifying speed" before ramming into the waiting passengers.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the body for postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Officers are examining CCTV footage, questioning eyewitnesses, and verifying vehicle and driver details to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Authorities suspect speeding and negligent driving may have led to the crash.