On Camera, Speeding SUV Rams Bikes In Telangana, 1 Dead

A 45-year-old man died, and another was critically injured after a speeding car rammed into two bikes in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Thursday.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which showed a red Maruti Brezza car speeding and losing control. The vehicle first crashed into a bike carrying two people - who fell on the road, and their two-wheeler was dragged a few metres away with some of its parts falling apart.

The car then hit another bike-borne man, a security guard, who was waiting on his two-wheeler on the side of the road. He died on the spot. Another person, Dhanawat Bhaskar, sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was taken to a government hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The impact of the crash was so strong that it left the car completely mangled.

The footage also showed casual wrong-side road crossing by several others, while the biker involved in the accident also looked careless while crossing the busy highway.

Shortly after the incident, one of the victim's relatives staged a protest on the Nandipadu bypass along the Narketpally road, demanding immediate compensation. The agitators held a dharna, leading to heavy traffic congestion in the area for some time.

A case has been filed against the Brezza driver, officials said.