Telangana SSC Result 2026: Girls Outperform Boys, Record 96.26% Pass Rate

The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the TS SSC Result 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of Class 10 students across the state. The results were declared at 2:00 PM and are now available online for candidates to check.

Students who appeared for the exams can access their results on the official websites-

bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.To view their scores, candidates need to enter their board exam roll numbers on the result portals.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 95.15%, with a total of 4,97,312 candidates successfully clearing the examination. The results also show that girls have outperformed boys in the TS SSC exams.

The pass percentage among girls stands at 96.26%, while boys have recorded a pass percentage of 94.07%.

TS SSC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

Girls' Pass Percentage - 96.26%

Boys' Pass Percentage - 94.07%

TS SSC Result 2026: Passing Marks

The Telangana SSC examinations were conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026, across 2,676 exam centres in the state. To qualify in the TS SSC Result 2026, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. For the Second Language paper, the minimum qualifying marks are 20%.

The SSC pass certificate will include subject-wise internal marks, external marks, total marks, grades, and final result status. Co-curricular activity grades will also be mentioned.

How To Check Telangana Class 10 Result Via NDTV?