Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2026 OUT: 85.25% Students Passed, Check Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh 10th Class Results 2026 has been declared on Thursday at 11 AM by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP). Students can check their AP SSC marks memo online on NDTV Education result portal.

The overall pass percentage was 85.25% this year. Girls outperorm boys with pass rate of 87.90%, while boys has pass rate of 82.68%. More than 6 lakh students appeared for the AP Class 10 board exams. The examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026 across the state.

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 on NDTV?

Visit NDTV Education result portal, ndtv.com/education/results

Look for Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026

Click on the result out link for Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026.

Enter your roll number and click submit.

The result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference.

How to Download Andhra Pradesh 10th Class Results 2026 Through Official Website?

Visit the official website.

Click on the SSC Public Examination Result 2026 link.

Enter the roll number and captcha code.

Click on submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marks memo for future use.

The online scorecard will be provisional. Students must collect the original marksheet from their respective schools later.

Andhra Pradesh 10th Class Results 2026 on WhatsApp and DigiLocker

Students can also check the Andhra Pradesh 10th Class Results 2026 through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service. To use this service, send Hi to 9552300009. The result will also be available on DigiLocker after release. This gives students another simple option to download their marks memo.