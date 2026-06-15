<i>Kala Hiran</i> Producer Sends Legal Notice To Govind Namdev, Demands Public Apology And Rs 50 Lakh Fine

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran, a film inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to actor Salman Khan, has intensified after producer Amit Jani issued a warning to veteran actor Govind Namdev.

The development comes days after Namdev claimed he was shocked after watching the film's teaser and said the final product appeared very different from what he had originally shot.

Responding to the actor's remarks, Jani announced that a legal notice had been sent to Namdev. Taking to X, he wrote, "Govind Namdev ko legal notice diya. 7 din mein sarvajanik maafi maange aur production house ko 50 lakh rupaya jurmana de; anyatha kanooni karyavahi hogi (A legal notice has been issued to Govind Namdev demanding a public apology within 7 days, and a fine of Rs 50 lakh to the production house; otherwise, legal action will be taken)."

Jani also alleged that Namdev had not only signed Kala Hiran but had also agreed to be part of the film's sequel.

Kala Hiran has already attracted attention for its apparent similarities to the high-profile blackbuck poaching case. While Salman Khan's name is not used in the film, the first-look teaser features a character named Ayaan Khan, who many viewers believe resembles the Bollywood star.

Govind Namdev Says He Felt 'Used' By Kala Hiran Makers

Speaking to Amar Ujala, the actor said, “As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made.”

According to Namdev, the project was originally introduced to him under a different name.

“I was told we were making a film called Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction,” he said.

The actor explained that his involvement was limited to courtroom scenes. He said he was under the impression that the film would simply present legal proceedings that were already part of the public record.

“I was informed that there was a long courtroom sequence and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our side and that we were merely presenting what had happened in court. I felt there was nothing wrong in depicting facts already on record, which is why I agreed to be part of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film. In his plea, the actor has argued that Kala Hiran appears to be based on allegations connected to him and violates an earlier court order protecting his personality rights. The matter is scheduled to be heard on June 19.

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