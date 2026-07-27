Delhi High Court Orders Takedown Of <i>Kala Hiran</i> Teaser After Salman Khan's Notice

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the removal of various online links related to the teaser of the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which is said to be inspired by actor Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The direction came while hearing an application filed in Salman Khan's personality rights suit opposing the release of the film.

Justice Jyoti Singh also said that she would order the removal of interviews given by the film's producer, Amit Jani.

Disagreeing with the producer's submissions, the Court orally observed that it would pass an order with strong observations.

"This must stop," the Court said during the hearing.

Emphasising the importance of protecting an individual's reputation, the Court further remarked, "Reputation once lost is lost.....," before adding, "You are linking him with LB. I don't want to name him."

According to the application, the proposed film unlawfully exploits Salman Khan's personality rights and falsely portrays events allegedly associated with him.

The actor has argued that the promotional material released by the makers contains unmistakable references to him. The plea specifically points to the depiction of a lookalike wearing his iconic blue bracelet, which, according to the actor, has become uniquely associated with him in the minds of the public.

The application opposing the release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been filed as part of Salman Khan's ongoing suit seeking protection of his personality rights.

The Delhi High Court is expected to pass a detailed order in the matter.

Background

The dispute stems from Salman Khan's application seeking to restrain the release and promotion of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which he alleges infringes his personality and publicity rights and harms his reputation.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued notice on the application after being informed that the film's trailer had already been released despite an earlier indication that it would be launched on June 20.

According to Khan, the proposed film and its promotional material are based on events linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

While his name is not explicitly mentioned, the actor has argued that the posters, promotional content and public statements associated with the project make him readily identifiable.

The plea also refers to a poster released in May 2026 that allegedly depicts a character resembling Khan and wearing a bracelet similar to his signature blue bracelet.

The application further claims that the character is shown holding a firearm despite Khan's acquittal in proceedings under the Arms Act, thereby creating a misleading impression.

Khan has additionally contended that parts of the film appear to draw upon issues that remain pending before higher courts and that the release of such content could prejudice ongoing proceedings and affect his right to a fair trial.

The application also relies on interviews, social media posts and public statements allegedly made by producer Amit Jani linking the project to the blackbuck case and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to Khan, such references are intended to generate publicity by exploiting his identity and public persona.

The respondents in the case include producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and other individuals associated with the project.