Turquoise Bracelet, Blackbuck Case And 'Lion Bishnoi': <i>Kala Hiran</i> Teaser Out Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle

The makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy have gone ahead with the release of the film's first-look teaser even as Salman Khan is fighting a legal battle to stop the project.

The teaser dropped online this week and quickly grabbed attention for its apparent references to the actor and the long-running blackbuck hunting case linked to him. While Salman Khan's name is not used anywhere in the footage, viewers were quick to notice several similarities between the film's lead character and the Bollywood star.

Actor Kashif Iqbal Khan plays Ayaan Khan in the film. The character's appearance, body language and even the turquoise bracelet seen in the teaser have sparked discussions online. Many social media users pointed out that these details closely resemble Salman Khan's public image.

A major part of the footage revolves around a courtroom battle connected to the alleged killing of a blackbuck in Rajasthan's Kankani village on October 2, 1998.

Another character drawing attention is "Lion Bishnoi", an underworld figure shown operating from jail. In the teaser, he demands "life, not money" as revenge for the killing of the animal. The character has been widely seen as a reference to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has publicly spoken about the blackbuck case in the past.

The teaser's release comes at a time when the legal fight over the film is intensifying. Salman Khan has moved the Delhi High Court seeking an interim order against the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The actor argues that the film violates his personality rights and uses references that make him easily identifiable.

According to the plea, promotional material, posters and public statements linked to the project connect the film to both the blackbuck case and the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy. The actor has asked the court to stop the release, promotion, distribution and streaming of the film until the matter is decided.

The actor had earlier sent a legal notice to the makers on April 24, 2026, asking them to halt work on the project. However, he claims promotional activities continued despite the notice.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for June 19.

The blackbuck case dates back to 1998. Salman Khan was convicted by a Rajasthan trial court in 2018 and sentenced to five years in prison before later securing bail. Other accused in the case, including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh, were acquitted.