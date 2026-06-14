After Watching The Teaser, Govind Namdev Says He Felt 'Used' By <i>Kala Hiran</i> Makers: 'This Is Not The Film I Shot For'

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has publicly distanced himself from Kala Hiran, the upcoming film inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to Salman Khan. The actor says he had no idea the project would eventually be presented in a way that appeared to target the Bollywood star.

The controversy around Kala Hiran intensified after its first-look teaser was released on June 12. The video features a lead character whose appearance, styling and accessories closely resemble Salman Khan. The film has been promoted as a story inspired by the blackbuck hunting case that sparked legal proceedings and protests from the Bishnoi community nearly three decades ago.

However, Govind Namdev now says the film he agreed to work on was not the same project that audiences are seeing today.

Speaking to Amar Ujala, the actor said, “As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made.”

According to Govind Namdev, the project was originally introduced to him under a different name.

“I was told we were making a film called Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction,” he said.

The actor explained that his involvement was limited to courtroom scenes. He said he was under the impression that the film would simply present legal proceedings that were already part of the public record.

“I was informed that there was a long courtroom sequence and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our side and that we were merely presenting what had happened in court. I felt there was nothing wrong in depicting facts already on record, which is why I agreed to be part of it,” he said.

Govind Namdev also clarified that he does not support any gang culture linked to the issue.

“I cannot consider any Bishnoi gang as my ideal. I cannot even think of such a thing. I believed I was only performing the courtroom portion. However, what has come to light now has made me uncomfortable as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film. In his plea, the actor has argued that Kala Hiran appears to be based on allegations connected to him and violates an earlier court order protecting his personality rights. The matter is scheduled to be heard on June 19.