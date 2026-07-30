George And Amal Clooney Evacuate French Home Amid Raging Wildfire

George and Amal Clooney were forced to leave their home in the south of France after a wildfire broke out near their estate in Brignoles, as the country continues to battle one of its worst wildfire seasons in recent memory.

The couple owns the Domaine du Canadel, a sprawling estate near Brignoles. A fire reached the area on Wednesday evening, prompting them to leave the property as a precaution.

In a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, quoted by People magazine, the couple expressed concern about the uncertainty surrounding their home.

"At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment."

They also said their thoughts were with those affected by the fire and hoped their neighbours remained safe.

"Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole."

According to AFP, the authorities later confirmed that the letter was authentic. The mayor said the Clooneys were not under an official evacuation order but decided to leave voluntarily as a safety measure.

The couple's estate spans around 170 hectares (420 acres) and includes an 18th-century manor house, vineyards, a pond and a swimming pool.

The wildfire near Brignoles has burned around 130 hectares (321 acres) of land and led to the evacuation of more than 600 people. Most residents were allowed to return to their homes on Thursday.

Firefighters continued to tackle the blaze with a large emergency response. Around 270 firefighters remained on the ground, supported by four water-bombing helicopters. Four firefighters were reported injured.

(With inputs from AFP)