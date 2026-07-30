'Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash, This Is Where Epic Begins': Internet On <i>Ramayana</i> Trailer

The trailer of Ramayana was unveiled early this morning, sending the internet into a frenzy. After the trailer was postponed last week at San Diego Comic-Con, fans waited with bated breath for a first glimpse of the spectacle. Many on the internet concluded the wait was worth it.

The Ramayana trailer introduces many important characters. The major MIA is Sunny Deol as Hanuman. But the moment the Internet can't stop talking about is Rama vs Ravana — Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash.

Internet On Yash

Social media users heaped praise on Yash for owning the screen.

A fan wrote, "YASH IS EPIC and has REDEFINED the TERM CALLED SCREEN PRESENCE in #RamayanaTrailer.

"Literally speaking, he looks like a CRAZY BEAST who is there to EAT EVERYONE; he's going to get THE LOUDEST CHEERS despite playing the MOST EVIL CHARACTER. UNIMAGINABLE AURA HERE."

"Ravana backstory & his pet, Lord Ram perfect narration, Mata Sita's backstory, grand-scale visuals, much more detailing of monsters, even focused, in-depth storytelling — this is what I truly felt after watching #Ramayana," wrote another fan.

"#Yash as #Ravana is pure menace. Every frame screams power, dominance, and intensity. This is going to be an iconic performance. #RamayanaTrailer #Ramayana," read a third comment.

"Screen presence isn't about dialogue. It's about owning the frame. No debate. Just aura," wrote another fan.

Another comment read, "Yash — boss voice modulation. Literally goosebumps hearing this voice. Dubbing is so good."

Internet On Trailer

Needless to say, Ramayana is shaping up to be a magnificent spectacle on the big screen. Fans can't stop gushing over the aura it brings, calling it absolute cinema.

"Grand, magical and truly divine. Every frame feels larger than life, the visuals are breathtaking, and the emotions hit perfectly.

"This looks like a cinematic spectacle made with devotion and scale. Jai Shree Ram #Ramayana #RamayanaTrailer," wrote a fan.

"This is where the EPIC BEGINS. The much-awaited #RamayanaTrailer is out now," wrote another.

"Holy peak. These shots. That scale. That aura. Absolute cinema," a fan wrote referring to the Ravana vs Jatayu scene.

"The stunning Jatayu vs Ravana battle, the majestic Shiva Dhanush sequence, the breathtaking visuals of Pushpak Vimaan and Airavat, and DNEG's world-class VFX prove that this isn't merely a film — it's a cinematic event.

"Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra have reimagined India's greatest epic on a scale we've only dreamed of.

"If the film delivers what this trailer promises, Ramayana won't just be a blockbuster — it could become one of the greatest cinematic achievements in the history of Indian cinema," wrote another fan.

Backgound

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.