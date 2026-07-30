<i>Ramayana</i> Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Bring Back Rama-Sita Aura, But Yash's Ravana Steals The Show

The much-awaited trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled a few minutes ago. If the teaser belonged to Lord Rama (Ranbir Kapoor), the trailer belongs to Ravana (Yash).

The first scene introduces Ravana, his face hidden beneath a shawl. Blending Nitesh Tiwari's imagination with the ancient epic, this portrayal of Ravana looks grand, majestic, and refreshingly unconventional. When Ravana declares his rule over the tri-lok (heaven, earth, and hell), Rama is born to save humankind from his atrocities.

Interestingly, the teaser that introduced Lord Rama included shadowy glimpses of Sita (Sai Pallavi) and Yash as Ravana. The trailer introduces almost every important character: Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva (demon prince and Shurpanakha's husband). The only major absence is Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman in the magnum opus.

The trailer promises a visual extravaganza and high spectacle driven by CGI and VFX. This decades-old story will be retold with a new generation of actors stepping into mythic roles. The original Rama of the Indian television, Arun Govil, appears in the film as King Dasharatha, Rama's father.

Sai Pallavi looks pristine and celestial as Sita.

Budget

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

Music

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman discussed his high-profile collaboration: "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape; then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything. What's complicated is that we're taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world-from India to the world."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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