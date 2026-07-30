Mamta Kulkarni Reacts To Mahira Sharma's <i>Rana Ji 2.0</i>: "She Has Done A Good Job"

Mamta Kulkarni captured the hearts of thousands of people with her performance in Karan Arjun's Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna song. The original track, which was released in 1995, has been remade as Rana Ji 2.0, starring Mahira Sharma. Remo D'Souza has choreographed it.

During a conversation with Variety India , Mamta Kulkarni shared her thoughts on the remake version and said, “She has done a good job. The point is that you're watching a song that was originally in ghagra choli and Indian dance moves, now made in a western format and in a western outfit. So, it stands out. But the earlier song is etched in people's minds, so it immediately comes to your mind.”

Recounting the preparation that went into the original number, Mamta revealed that Chinni Prakash was the choreographer of the song. “The rehearsals were scheduled for two to three days. But I got the steps right on the first day itself. When I arrived on the set, the steps were changed. I asked him why he had changed the steps. I wondered what the point of the rehearsals was, but Chinni Prakash masterji was very good, and we wrapped up the song on time,” she recalled.

Talking about the musical legacy of Karan Arjun, Mamta credited the film's director Rakesh Roshan for his efforts. “I give credit to Rakeshji for completing such a complicated film with so many artists. Karan Arjun became a superhit. Whether it was Jai Maa Kaali, Bhangda Paa Le or Ek Munda Meri Umr Da, people loved all the songs,” she shared.

Asked about her comeback plans, the actor revealed if she gets something exciting, she is ready to do it. “I've been receiving acting offers. If I get a script I'm truly excited about, I'm ready to take it on."

“Of course, I won't be able to do a song like Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna today with these lyrics. I'm spiritually conscious and awakened now. So, some songs don't work for me. I have to be more conscious of the lyrics than the dancing. Back in the day, I never thought about lyrics, as I was more focused on perfecting dancing steps. I was young and immature at that time,” she added.

Rana Ji 2.0 is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and features the original vocals of Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik.