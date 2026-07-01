<i>Kala Hiran</i> Producer Claims Film Will Release On "8,000 Screens" Amid Salman Khan Legal Dispute

The legal battle surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has taken another turn after the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on Salman Khan's plea seeking to restrain the film's release until July 6.

Amid the ongoing controversy, the film's producer, Amit Jani, took to X to react to the latest court proceedings.

Amit Jani's Reaction

Soon after the hearing, Amit Jani wrote, "Salman Khan still hasn't received relief from the Delhi High Court today, no ban on the film, hearing of the case adjourned till July 6. I had said earlier too that for the court, there is no star nor do they acknowledge any glamour, just by calling oneself the father of Bollywood, the blackbuck won't stop-this will release in 8000 cinema halls and simultaneously across the whole world."

Film Has Not Been Sent For CBFC Certification

During Wednesday's hearing, counsel appearing for the producers informed Justice Jyoti Singh that Kala Hiran has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification.

Responding to the court's query on whether the film was set for release, the producer's counsel clarified that it was not.

The counsel further stated that a film cannot be released without CBFC certification and assured the court that the movie would not be sent to the censor board before the next hearing.

The court subsequently deferred the hearing on Salman Khan's interim injunction plea to July 6 after noting that the producer's rejoinder was not yet on record.

Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court alleging that the proposed film unlawfully exploits his personality rights. According to the plea, the promotional material contains clear references to the actor, including the depiction of a lookalike wearing his signature blue bracelet, which has long been associated with him.

The actor has also argued that the film falsely portrays events linked to his 1998 blackbuck poaching case and his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The matter will now be heard again on July 6.

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