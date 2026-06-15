<i>Roadies 8</i> Winner Aanchal Khurana Reacts To Sanchita Ugale's Death, Alleges Industry Exploitation

MTV Roadies 8 winner and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Aanchal Khurana reacted to Sanchita Ugale's death by suicide, highlighting the pressures faced by actors in the entertainment industry. The Kumkum Bhagya actor died on June 14.

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Taking to Instagram, Aanchal shared a video in which she spoke at length about the challenges and emotional strain actors face.

She began by expressing shock over the incident and questioning the system, saying, "Ek aur actor ne suicide commit karli. 30 saal ki Sanchita Ugale. Channel ko TRP chahiye, producer ko budget bachana hai aur audience ko entertainment chahiye. Iske peeche kabhi ye socha hai ki ek actor pe kya guzarti hai. "

(Another actor has died by suicide. 30-year-old Sanchita Ugale. Channels want TRPs, producers want to save budget, and the audience wants entertainment. But has anyone ever thought about what an actor goes through?)

She then spoke about alleged exploitation and how actors are often replaced over small issues or for standing their ground.

"Ek choti si baat replacement ki, Kisike sath sooge nahi toh replacement, Kisike sath behes kar loge, apna self respect bacha liye toh replacement ya tumhare days kat denge. Kabhi actually kisine socha hai ki ek actor pe kya beet rahi hai ya influencer pe jo log suicide commit kar rahe."

(Even a small issue can lead to replacement. If you refuse to sleep with someone, you get replaced. If you argue and protect your self-respect, you get replaced or your workdays are cut. Has anyone really thought about what actors or influencers are going through, the ones dying by suicide?)

Describing the daily struggles of actors, she highlighted the cycle of hope and rejection many go through. "Har subah hum ummed leke uthte hai, ek audition dete hai aur har sham comparison , rejection ke baad sojate hai."

(Every morning we wake up with hope, give an audition, and every evening we go to sleep after facing comparison and rejection.)

She also questioned the constant expectation to remain strong despite repeated setbacks. "Sab kehte hai na strong bano, strong bano lekin ye toh koi nahi batate ki kab tak strong bano aur kitne aur kitni bar strong banna hai."

(Everyone says, 'be strong,' but no one tells you for how long or how many times you have to keep being strong.)

Criticising industry practices further, Aanchal alleged that profit often takes priority over people. "Aur jab aati hai ye channel producers ki baat,woh sabse zyada gaalich log hote hai, unko apne profit, benefits ke uppar kuch nahi dikhta hai."

(And when it comes to channel producers, they can be the most insensitive people-they see nothing beyond their profits and benefits.)

Sharing her personal experience, she added that even talented actors may be rejected over small financial reasons or for refusing to compromise. "Trust me, mere sath bhi hua hai. Agar aapka audition achchha hai, aap performer hai, they'll still reject you for Rs 1000. Aur ya aap kisiko line dene ke liye tyaar nahi hai, kisike sath kuch karne Ke liye tyaar nahi hai, they will replace you. That's very easy for them.."

(Trust me, this has happened to me too. Even if your audition is good and you are a performer, they will still reject you for Rs 1,000. And if you are not willing to flirt or do anything inappropriate, they will replace you. That's very easy for them.)

She concluded her message by urging people to step back and prioritise themselves during difficult times. "So, I'm requesting you all ki jab bhi aapko lage na ki life khatam hogayi hai, kuch nahi hoga. Aap ghar chale jao. That's exactly what I do. Right now, I'm in Delhi, mere maa baap ke sath. Kyunki main bhi bohot pressure mein thi, stress mein thi. Akele ye depression kha jaega, and trust me, na producer kaam ayega na channel kaam ayega. Ye sabse zyada selfish log hai. Please aapne family ke aas pass rahiye."

(So, I request you all-whenever you feel that life is over and nothing will work out, go back home. That's exactly what I do. Right now, I am in Delhi with my parents. Because I was also under a lot of pressure and stress... Being alone, this depression can consume you. And trust me, neither the producer nor the channel will come to your help. These are the most selfish people. Please stay close to your family.)

What Happened

According to police officials, the 22-year-old actor died by suicide on June 14 at their residence in the Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that the actor had locked themselves inside their bedroom and allegedly hanged themselves from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed the actor to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and carried out the necessary procedures.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by the actor's father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.



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