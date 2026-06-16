'Mental Health Is A Serious Issue': <i>Sasural Simar Ka</i> Actor Reacts To Friend Sanchita Ugale's Death

Sasural Simar Ka actor Jyotsna Chandola Singh reacted to Sanchita Ugale's death by suicide, emphasising the importance of being more aware of mental health. She stressed that she does not want to discuss the details of why the tragedy happened, and that she does not know them. Nevertheless, Sanchita Ugale's death is another reminder of how devastating such outcomes can be.

What She Said

In an Instagram video shared by Jyotsna Chandola Singh, she is seen in tears as she shares her views.

She said, "Sanchita, jo ki meri friend, co-actor, jise main aise hi bahut saari cheezein aise hi samjhaati thi. Kyun kiya, kaise kiya, kya wajeh thi, uske baarein mein mujhe nahi bolna hai. Nahi main janti hoon. Jo hua bahut hi bura hua, aur iska mathlab yeh nahi ki woh bahut kamzor hai, ya strong hai, just that uss moment mein usne woh kar liya. (Sanchita, who was my friend and co-actor, and whom I used to explain many things to. Why she did it, how she did it, what the reason was - I do not want to speak about that. No, I do not know. What happened was very sad, and that does not mean she was weak or strong; it just means that in that moment she did it.)"

She continued, "Mental pressure bahut bada pressure hota hai. Yeh main pehle bhi bolti aayi hoon kyunki humein aisa lagta hai ki jaise hum choti choti baat pe react karte hai toh bahut log bol dete hai ki tum itni si baat pe kyun react kar rahi ho? Yeh bhi koi baat hoti hai react karne ki? Humein kabhi kabhi aise moments pe bas sunn lena hota hai. Jaise hi mujhe iss baat ki khabar mili, mujhe laga ki pichle ek mahine se meri usse baat nahi ho paa rahi thi, zaroori nahi hai ki har roz baat ho. I am just saying, yeh nahi ki sabse baat karte raho. But kabhi koi kuch bol raha hai hai, toh halke mein mat lo. Kabhi na kabhi bola toh hoga ki yaar mujhe bahut sad lag raha hai. kuch toh bola hi hoga kisi ko? (Mental pressure is a huge burden. I have said this before because we tend to react to small things and then people say, 'Why are you reacting to something so small?' Is there a right or wrong thing to react to? Sometimes we just need to listen. As soon as I heard the news, I realised that I had not been able to speak to her for the past month. It is not necessary to talk every day. I am not saying you must speak to everyone all the time. But if someone is saying something, do not take it lightly. They must have said at some point, 'I feel very sad' - surely they spoke to someone?)"

"Toh hum kaise behave karte hai? Yeh toh choti choti baat pe sad nahi hona hota hai. Yeh normal hai. Nahi. Jo baat saamne waale ke liye normal hai, ho sakta hai kisi aur ke liye normal na ho. Mental issue bahut serious hai. Jaise koi situation aati hai, jaise hum kuch karne jaate hai, khud ko harm karne jaate hai, kuch thoughts aate hai, woh apne aap ko control nahi kar paate. Lekin humein pata hai yeh sab cheezein ho rahi hai aaj kal, hum sunn rahe hai, toh ab toh hum koshish kare ki hum samjhe? (How do we behave? We think we should not be sad about small things. That is normal - no. What is normal for one person may not be normal for another. Mental health issues are very serious. When a situation comes where someone is about to harm themselves, intrusive thoughts can come and they may not be able to control themselves. But we know these things are happening today; we are hearing about them, so we should try to understand)," Jyotsna added.

"Aaj kal toh zcheezein available hai, thodi podcast hi sunn lo. Aisa nahi hai ki aap ko sukoon mil jaayega. Iss duniya ke dukh dard khatam ho jaayega once you are out of this world, aisa nahi hota hai. Gusse mein kar leta hai insaan, pareshani mein kar leta hai. Filhaal main yahi chahungi koi mujhe DM kar ke iss baarein mein na puche ki kya kiya usne, kyun kiya. I really hope, jahaan bhi hai, woh dekh hi rahi hogi, sukoon mein rahe ab. (Nowadays resources are available, at least listen to some podcasts. It is not that listening once will bring you complete peace or remove the world's pain. People act in anger or out of distress. Right now I request that nobody DM me to ask what she did or why she did it. I really hope that wherever she is, she is at peace now)," she concluded.

About Sanchita Ugale's Death

Sanchita Ugale died on Sunday, June 14, by suicide. She was 22.

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Aachole Village, Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and carried out the necessary procedures.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

Police officials have stated that the exact reason behind the incident has not yet been determined.

Authorities are investigating the matter from all possible angles, and further inquiries are underway.

The news has come as a shock to members of the television industry and her fans.

Furthermore, the death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has sparked fresh demands for a detailed investigation, with the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) now seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Speaking to NDTV, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said incidents of alleged suicide in the entertainment industry have become increasingly common and often fail to reach a conclusive outcome. He claimed that while investigations are conducted, many cases eventually get closed after being attributed to depression or lack of work opportunities.

"These kinds of incidents are not happening for the first time in the film industry. Many such cases keep coming up. After a police investigation, it is often said that the person was suffering from depression and therefore died by suicide, and then the file gets closed," Gupta said.

According to Gupta, AICWA had earlier written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a high-level investigation into the matter. However, after hearing the statement of Sanchita's brother, the association decided to send another letter requesting the constitution of an SIT.

About Sanchita Ugale

She gained recognition for portraying Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running show Kumkum Bhagya.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya.

She later played the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

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