Girija Oak To NDTV On Sanchita Ugale's Death: 'Need To Act Now To Save Lives'

The television industry was left shaken after 22-year-old actress Sanchita Ugale died by suicide recently. Her family members have said she was depressed and was being "tortured" over money. Her brother, Akash Satish Ugale, even alleged that she was being harassed by people in the casting circuit. Now actress Girija Oak Godbole has shared her views on the dark side of the entertainment industry, which this tragedy has brought to the forefront.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Girija Oak Godbole said, "It is extremely unfortunate when something like this happens. I do understand and acknowledge the concern that comes in when something like this happens. The kind of things that are said — are we waiting for something bad to happen for us to make corrections? That's absolutely not right. Things need to change. Corrections need to be made while we can still save a life."

She continued, "But I also feel, much like any industry and aspect of our life, there is a good and a bad side. It is very unfortunate that a particular person has encountered many bad things at the same time and has been pushed into despair to an extent where such a drastic step has been taken. Having said that, there are good people also. I have met some horrible people, and some lovely ones. And I can only hope and pray that vulnerable individuals, maybe people dealing with depression or with other battles of their own, encounter the nicer people here."

Girija Oak On The Good And Bad People In The Profession

Furthermore, the actress explained that she has met some lovely as well as horrible people, and that it's important to "find your tribe".

"I am more worried about people who come in from outside, who don't have family here, who don't have friends here to begin with. I sincerely hope that I can do something more about this," added Girija Oak.

"In fact, my husband and I were just talking about this yesterday. We were discussing that we, as actors or film professionals from any department, should have quick access to a helpline or a mental-health platform where we can get information. Somewhere we can immediately go when we are having suicidal thoughts or just having a bad day, when you don't feel like getting up and doing this all over again. This is a very insecure field — even without the bad experiences, it's still a lot. You have to keep improving yourself; you don't know where the next job will come from. There's a lot of insecurity, and the best of us are taken down by it. So it needs attention," concluded the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata actress.

About Sanchita Ugale's Death

Sanchita Ugale died of suicide on June 14, Sunday. She was 22. The unfortunate incident took place at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Aachole Village, Nalasopara East.

The initial updates state that the actress had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm, as per Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station

Upon breaking into her room, family members and local residents did not waste time and rushed her to Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, but she was declared dead upon arrival. The necessary procedures were carried out by the police when they reached the spot after the occurence.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

Police officials have stated that the exact reason behind the incident has not yet been determined.

Authorities are investigating the matter from all possible angles, and further inquiries are underway.

Furthermore, the death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has sparked fresh demands for a detailed investigation, with the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) now seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Speaking to NDTV, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said incidents of alleged suicide in the entertainment industry have become rampant now. But despite of such investigation being conducted, they usually go in vain as the cases are closed with reasons owing to lack of work or depression.

"These kinds of incidents are not happening for the first time in the film industry. Many such cases keep coming up. After a police investigation, it is often said that the person was suffering from depression and therefore died by suicide, and then the file gets closed," Gupta said.

According to Gupta, AICWA had earlier written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a high-level investigation into the matter.

Sanchita Ugale's brother Akash Satish Ugale spoke to media on Monday, where he said, "The Instagram ID I just showed you uploaded this reel yesterday, and it has a video of Sushant Singh Rajput with my sister's profile picture used. I spoke to some of her friends and found out that some casting people were harassing her. She was being mentally harassed.She was upset."

After hearing the statement of Sanchita's brother, the association decided to send another letter requesting the constitution of an SIT.

About Sanchita Ugale

She gained recognition for portraying Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running show Kumkum Bhagya.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya.

She later played the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

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