'Sanchita Ugale Was Depressed And Being Tortured': Actor's Father Breaks Down

TV actor Sanchita Ugale died by suicide at the age of 22. Talking to NDTV, the Kumkum Bhagya actor's father opened up about her mental health in the days leading up to her death, saying she often appeared disturbed even when she seemed fine. He also claimed she was under constant pressure and alleged that she was being harassed over certain demands.

Sanchita's father, Machhindra Ugale, told NDTV, "Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi." (She would remain upset. She did not tell us the reason, just that she stayed upset. Even when she appeared to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression.)

He added, "Yeh baat humare dhyaan mein aayi thi, aur isi liye hum uske saath roz aana-jaana karte the. Bas utna hi waqt, samjho ki aadha ghanta hum uske saath nahi the, wo hamari galti samjho. Lekin wo itne depression mein chali gayi, yeh humein maloom nahi tha ki wo aisa kadam utha legi." (We had noticed this, which is why we used to accompany her daily. It was just that brief time - hardly half an hour when we were not with her - you can consider that our mistake. But we did not know she had gone into such deep depression that she would take such a step.)

He also said, "Baatcheet ki thi, par use torture kiya ja raha tha. Use koi na koi paison ko lekar ya kisi na kisi baat ko lekar maang karke, use torture aur hammering kar hi raha tha. Kisi na kisi maamle mein yeh ho hi raha tha. Matlab, wo baat ab mere saamne saaf hogi hi, par nishchit roop se aisa ho raha tha."

(We had spoken to her, but she was being tortured. Someone or the other was troubling her, making demands related to money or something else, subjecting her to constant pressure and harassment. This was happening in some form or the other. The truth will become clear before me, but this was definitely happening.)

Sanchita's father further added, "Prashasan se maang bas ek hi hai ki meri beti ke saath jo bhi galat hua hai, use nyaay milna chahiye. Meri... meri beti kya, Bharat ki sabhi betiyan kya... aakhir wo meri hi beti hai. Meri beti ko nyaay milna chahiye, Bharat ki sabhi betiyon ko... sirf meri ek beti ko hi nahi, balki Bharat ki sabhi betiyon ko nyaay milna chahiye."

(I have only one request from the administration - that whatever wrong has happened to my daughter, she should get justice. My... my daughter, and all daughters of India... after all, she is my daughter. My daughter should get justice, and every daughter in India should get justice - not just my daughter, but all daughters in the country.)

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at Sanchita's residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East.



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