Sanchita Ugale Said She 'Wanted To Die' For Last 6 Months, Claims Friend

Days after 22-year-old actor Sanchita Ugale's sudden death, her friend Geetanjali revealed that the Kumkum Bhagya actor had repeatedly spoken about her wish to die months before she took the plunge. Stressing the gravity of the situation, Geetanjali said she is ready to share the personal messages to help in the investigation, but does not want them to be turned into social media content.

“If a person says so many times that they will die by suicide, then it was not sudden. For six months she had been saying that she wanted to die, that she did not want to live,” Geetanjali told Telly Talk India.

Geetanjali said Sanchita had been struggling with depression since the beginning of the year. “She was depressed, of course. I think this began in January,” she said. Geetanjali claimed that the actor would sometimes remain awake for days at a stretch. “She would go without sleeping for five days at a stretch,” Geetanjali said.

Not sure what actually triggered it, Geetanjali said she sensed that Sanchita was dealing with some kind of trauma. Sanchita also showed signs of losing interest in work despite landing the lead role in the show.

Geetanjali recalled that Sanchita said she no longer felt emotionally invested in her work after returning from a shoot in Gujarat. “She told me that her heart was not in it,” Geetanjali said. When Geetanjali tried to encourage Sanchita by reminding her of the opportunity, the actor allegedly replied, “No, I do not feel good about anything. What kind of life is this? It feels very torturous to me.”

Dismissing rumours that she had a tiff with the production house, Geetanjali claimed the production house took her to several doctors to understand her condition.

Geetanjali's claims corroborate the actor's father's statement that she had been suffering from depression.

Details

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

She gained recognition for portraying Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running show Kumkum Bhagya.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya.

She portrayed the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhava.

Also Read | 'Sanchita Ugale Was Depressed And Being Tortured': Actor's Father Breaks Down