Sanchita Ugale Death: Actors Body Demands Probe, Writes To Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Again

The death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has sparked fresh demands for a detailed investigation, with the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) now seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Speaking to NDTV, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said incidents of alleged suicide in the entertainment industry have become increasingly common and often fail to reach a conclusive outcome. He claimed that while investigations are conducted, many cases eventually get closed after being attributed to depression or lack of work opportunities.

"These kinds of incidents are not happening for the first time in the film industry. Many such cases keep coming up. After a police investigation, it is often said that the person was suffering from depression and therefore died by suicide, and then the file gets closed," Gupta said.

Referring to past incidents, including the death of actress Tunisha Sharma, Gupta alleged that there could be factors beyond what initially appears to be a case of suicide. "These are celebrities who have struggled hard to reach where they are. They have fans and followers. Many people find it difficult to accept that they simply became depressed and died by suicide," he said.

According to Gupta, AICWA had earlier written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a high-level investigation into the matter. However, after hearing the statement of Sanchita's brother, the association decided to send another letter requesting the constitution of an SIT.

"For a long time, we have been seeing that no concrete results emerge from such investigations. Therefore, today we are writing a letter requesting that a Special Investigation Team be constituted. Every life is precious. We want the truth to come out so that Sanchita gets justice and her family also receives justice," Gupta added.

Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in television shows Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, as well as her appearance in Chhaava, died by suicide on June 14. She was 22.

According to police, the incident took place at her residence in the Sai Santoshi building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said Sanchita had allegedly locked herself inside her bedroom and hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm. Police are investigating the case.

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