<i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Holland Film Is At Rs 131 Crore And Counting

Marvel's latest superhero spectacle, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is continuing its strong run at the Indian box office.

What's Happening

After scripting history with a massive opening-day collection, the Tom Holland-led film maintained impressive momentum on its second day, taking its two-day India nett total close to the Rs 110 crore mark.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 49.35 crore net across 16,902 shows in India on Friday.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 109.95 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 131.46 crore after two days.

Globally too, the film has made a powerful start.

According to Deadline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to register a worldwide opening-day haul between $167 million and $173 million, including preview collections.

Occupancy Remains Strong Across Formats

The superhero film continued to draw audiences across multiple languages and formats on Friday.

The English 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 43.48%, with occupancy improving as the day progressed. Morning shows registered 31.56%, afternoon shows 44.56%, evening shows 54.33%, while night shows peaked at 66.78%.

Meanwhile, the Hindi 3D version clocked an overall occupancy of 36.79%, while Hindi 2D recorded 23.69%. The English 2D version posted an overall occupancy of 44.56%. Apart from English and Hindi, the film has also been released in Tamil and Telugu.

Weekend Expected To Push Film Past Rs 200 Crore

The latest Marvel release has emerged as a major draw at the ticket windows despite competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Vijay's Tamil political thriller Jana Nayagan. Trade expectations suggest the film could comfortably cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India over its opening weekend.

The film has also surpassed the opening-day records of Avatar: The Way of Water, which collected Rs 40 crore, and Avengers: Endgame, which had opened at Rs 53 crore in India.

Background

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman. It serves as the fourth standalone Spider-Man film featuring Tom Holland within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Spider-Man: No Way Home.