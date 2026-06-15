<i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut Film Mints Rs 5.09 Crore In Opening Weekend

Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has crossed the Rs 5 crore milestone at the domestic box office within just three days of its release.

On its first Sunday, the biographical drama collected an estimated Rs 1.80 crore across 1,914 shows, according to early figures reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 5.09 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 4.25 Cr so far.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata recorded an overall 28.44% Hindi occupancy on June 14, the report added. Morning shows registered 8.46% occupancy, while afternoon screenings saw a significant jump to 33.85%. Evening shows remained strong at 38.92%, and night shows closed the day at 27.15%.

Region-wise, Chennai emerged as the top-performing centre with 7 shows and an overall occupancy of 70%, followed by Hyderabad, which recorded 45.3% occupancy across 31 shows. Ahmedabad remained at the bottom with 12% occupancy rate across 161 shows.

In addition to Kangana, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey and Prasad Oak in key roles. The actress spoke about the film in an interview with Variety and described it as a tribute to the everyday courage shown by people during a crisis.

“We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter; it shows up, stays back and takes responsibility. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity and unity, of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself," she said.

“This is desh bhakti (patriotism) in its purest form, where duty becomes action. I'm honoured to be part of a story that salutes those who held the city together in its toughest moments and I can't wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen on 12th June," Kangana added.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata narrates the untold stories of doctors and medical staff who worked tirelessly during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.



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