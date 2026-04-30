Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: Girls Outperform Boys With 87.90% Pass Rate

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on Thursday. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now check their scores through the official result portals and other approved platforms.

This year, the state recorded better overall performance compared to last year, with girls securing a higher pass percentage than boys.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: Pass Percentage

According to the official data, girls have outperformed boys in the Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026. The pass percentage of girls stands at 87.90%, while boys recorded 82.68%.

The overall pass percentage this year has reached 85.25%, showing an increase from 81.14% recorded last year. The improved result reflects steady academic progress across schools in the state.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: Government Schools Show Improvement

A major highlight of the Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 is the better performance of government schools. The pass percentage of students from government-run schools increased to 78.39% this year.

Last year, the pass percentage in government schools was 72.8%. The rise indicates improvement in teaching support, student preparation, and learning systems implemented across schools.

How to Check Scores Online?

Students can access the Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 through multiple official channels. These are the platforms:

Official Website: results.bse.ap.gov.in

WhatsApp Chatbot "Mana Mitra" (Send Hi to 9552300009)

LEAP App

DigiLocker App for marksheet access

School headmasters' login IDs

Students should keep their hall ticket number ready while checking the result. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their provisional marks memo for further use.