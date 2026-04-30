PM Modi To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 8,000 Crore In Telangana On May 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on May 10 to inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, in what will be his first trip to the state after assuming office for a third term.

Sources told NDTV that the visit is expected to combine infrastructure push with a major political outreach, with a large public meeting planned at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad under the banner "Janagraha Sabha".

Among the key projects lined up are new facilities at AIIMS Bibinagar and the expansion of MMTS Phase 2, along with national highway and railway works. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Begumpet Airport and will first take part in official programmes where multiple projects will be launched or dedicated to the nation.

The BJP has drawn up an extensive mobilisation plan for the public meeting, aiming to bring in a crowd of around two lakh people. Party leaders across levels have been tasked with ensuring turnout from their respective constituencies, with a special focus on the Greater Hyderabad region.

The visit comes at a crucial time for the party in Telangana, with civic elections on the horizon. The BJP is looking to build on its previous performance in the GHMC polls, where it secured 48 seats and narrowly missed out on the mayor's post. With discussions around administrative restructuring into multiple corporations, the next round of elections is expected to be closely contested.

The rally is likely to serve as a platform to highlight development projects backed by the Centre in Telangana, while also sharpening the party's political messaging. The Prime Minister is expected to speak on governance, welfare initiatives and infrastructure growth, while also taking aim at the ruling Congress over its poll promises and governance record, and revisiting issues linked to the previous BRS government.

With a focus on both development and political consolidation, the BJP is treating the visit as a key moment to energise its cadre and expand its base in Hyderabad ahead of high-stakes local body elections.