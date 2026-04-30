Hyderabad Man Shoots Videos Posing As Cop, Claims Access To Chief Minister

A 31-year-old hotel worker who developed an interest in the police uniform and the authority it carries took things too far by posing as a cop on social media. Filming himself at the Telangana Secretariat, the man claimed to be part of the Chief Minister's security and promised access to him, a move that eventually landed him behind bars.

The Hyderabad Police have arrested a man for impersonating a police officer and shooting social media videos at the Telangana Secretariat. The accused has been identified as Thaturi Ravi (31), a hotel worker from Hyderabad's Amberpet.

According to police, Ravi allegedly wore a full khaki police uniform and presented himself as part of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's security detail. On the evening of April 26, he entered the Secretariat premises dressed as a police officer and recorded short "reels" videos, which he later uploaded on social media platforms.

In the videos, Ravi claimed that he could arrange direct meetings with the Chief Minister without any prior appointment. In one clip, he openly asked viewers to contact him if they wished to meet the Chief Minister.

The videos quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and raising suspicion, which eventually alerted the police. Following this, a case was registered against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act for impersonation and cheating.

During questioning, Ravi told investigators that he had earlier worked at a canteen in Hyderabad in 2018, where he regularly observed police personnel. Over time, he developed a fascination for the police uniform and the authority associated with it.

Recently, he purchased a police kit and began acting like an officer on social media to gain attention and followers.

Police officials said several items were seized from his possession, including a khaki uniform, caps, a belt, whistle cords, a nameplate, and the mobile phone used to record the videos.

Officials further revealed that after his initial reels went viral, Ravi uploaded another video claiming that he was only a "duplicate police officer," which added to public confusion.

Police have warned the public against believing such claims circulating on social media. Citizens were advised to follow official procedures for government appointments and not to trust unknown individuals making false promises online.