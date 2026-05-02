On Delimitation, K Kavitha Proposes US Senate-Like Model For Rajya Sabha

K Kavitha has proposed a sweeping restructuring of India's parliamentary system, calling for a US Senate-like model to preserve federal balance as the country debates delimitation.

A bill proposing 33% reservation for women in legislatures by increasing the Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to over 800 was defeated in the Lower House last month.

Kavitha, who is the founder of the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), said Lok Sabha seats should be redrawn strictly on the basis of population, using a fixed benchmark of 7 lakh or 10 lakh citizens per constituency. Such a move would significantly increase the number of seats for highly populated states such as Uttar Pradesh, potentially altering the political balance in the Lower House.

To offset this, Kavitha has suggested strengthening the Rajya Sabha by giving it powers similar to the US Senate, where each state enjoys equal representation regardless of size. At present, representation in the Upper House is based on population, leading to wide gaps between large and small states, with states like Sikkim having minimal presence.

Under her proposal, every state would have a fixed number of members in the Rajya Sabha, ensuring equal voting power. She argued this would allow states to more effectively safeguard their interests, and act as a check on legislation that may disproportionately impact certain regions.

Kavitha said she plans to submit her recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also made it clear that her party, Telangana Rakshana Sena, will remain sharply focused on regional priorities, with 95 per cent of its agenda dedicated to issues concerning Telangana.