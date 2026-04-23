BJP Leads Big Protest Against Opposition in Guwahati Over Women's Quota Bill

A massive protest rally was staged at Khanapara Veterinary Field in Assam's Guwahati today, as the BJP intensified its attack on the Congress-led INDIA bloc over the contentious issue of the implementation 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

The demonstration, which saw participation from women across different sections of society, was organised to condemn Opposition parties, who blocked the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in parliament.

The bill aimed to reserve one-third of seats for women ahead of the 2029 general elections following delimitation and an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats -- but failed to pass in the Lok Sabha after falling short of the required two-thirds majority.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state vice-president Ratna Singh alleged that the Opposition had historically neglected women's political representation. She claimed that although the bill was introduced earlier under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Opposition parties blocked its implementation when it mattered the most.

Singh further argued that delays linked to census and delimitation processes could push back the reservation rollout by another decade, depriving women of timely representation. She also accused the Congress of prioritising "family-based politics" over broader inclusion, asserting that the party was reluctant to open political space for grassroots women leaders.

Reacting to a controversial remark by politician Pappu Yadav regarding women in politics, Singh refrained from direct criticism but questioned the political rise of his own family members.

BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia echoed similar sentiments, accusing the Congress of sidelining women's rights during its decades-long rule. He said the BJP was committed to empowering women through representation, dignity, and self-reliance, while alleging that Opposition parties feared losing their grip over dynastic politics.

Adding to the criticism, BJP's women media spokesperson Jeffrin Mehzebin said the protest reflected a wider public sentiment.

She emphasised that women from diverse backgrounds had united to demand their democratic rights and questioned why Opposition leaders continued to resist the reservation bill.

The protest highlights the growing political confrontation over women's reservation, an issue that is expected to remain central in the run-up to the 2029 general elections.