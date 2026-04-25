Months After BRS Exit, K Kavitha Launches New Party, Names It TRS

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)'s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has launched her new political party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), marking her decisive and final split from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by her father.

Surrounded by a sea of supporters, Kavita unveiled the party's name, flag and agenda at a private venue in Munirabad in Medchal district.

Sources suggest that Kavitha was keen to retain the 'TRS' acronym, which is rooted in the Telangana identity struggle and aspiration, and focuses on state-specific issues.

Nearly 50,000 supporters travelled from the 33 districts of Telangana to attend the event, held on a sprawling 20-acre ground named after Professor K Jayashankar, a key figure in the Telangana movement.

Kavitha is associated with her NGO, Telangana Jagruthi, which had actively participated during the Telangana statehood movement, and there was speculation that it would be converted into a political party.

However, the announcement of Telangana Rashtra Sena puts such speculations to rest.

Retaining the same acronym 'TRS' that once defined and dominated Telangana politics, it sends a clear message that Kavitha is reclaiming what her father abandoned.

The original Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) name was changed to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by party president KCR in 2022.

Kavitha had resigned from the BRS and as an MLC on September 3, 2025, following her suspension for alleged anti-party activities.

Her split with her father KCR and brother KT Rama Rao (KTR) now appears permanent, with Kavitha framing her journey around her core argument: the TRS was built to fulfil the regional goals of Telangana.

KCR founded TRS in 2001 to fight for statehood, which it achieved. In 2022, he renamed it to BRS, pushing towards national politics. This change in name and direction weakened the party's bond with the people, Kavitha claims, pointing to unmet promises on water, jobs, and resources, the very goals that once drove the TRS movement. She alleges neither the Congress nor the BRS delivered on such promises.

Kavita, 48, aims to prioritise the youth, women, farmers, and other communities in Telangana. Her pitch is purely local and focuses on Telangana's soil, struggles, and an unfinished story.

Reviving the TRS by its name, acronym, or spirit seems more than a branding choice; it's a direct challenge to her father and brother KTR, who had recently suggested that the BRS return to its original name.

With state elections next in 2029, Kavitha has time to build a base. However, the question now is whether a new TRS, under a different name and a different leader can attract voters or will remain a fringe player in Telangana's dynamic politics.