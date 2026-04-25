Iran, US To Hold 2nd Round Of Peace Talks In Pakistan As Delicate Ceasefire Holds

As a delicate ceasefire remains in place in the Middle East amid a war that has now entered its ninth week, Iran and US are set to hold a second round of talks in Pakistan on Saturday.

While US President Donald Trump is sending envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, state-run IRNA news agency said Iran will be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for "bilateral consultations".

The talks come a day after the Iran-Hezbollah ceasefire was extended by three weeks, though the war that started after US and Israel traded attacks with Iran on February 28 is nowhere near an apparent end.

This is the second round of talks being held in Islamabad after the first round on April 11-12 was inconclusive. The talks between the US and Iran failed in Islamabad due to disagreement on three crucial issues, including Tehran's highly enriched uranium (HEU) and its nuclear future, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and Israel's war in Lebanon. Iran has asserted its right to enrich uranium. However, it has been said that the level of enrichment could be negotiated.

US Vice President JD Vance said no headway was made during 21 hours of negotiations with Iran. "Their nuclear program and the enrichment facilities they had before have been destroyed. But we do not see a commitment to not develop more nuclear weapons," he had added.