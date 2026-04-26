A social media post posing a hypothetical question to Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok has turned into a decision on whom it supports the most, whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or anybody else.

A user on X asked Grok: "If you were an Indian citizen, who would you vote for as prime minister?"

Grok, the AI built into the platform by xAI, obliged with an answer. It said it would back PM Modi, pointing to infrastructure expansion, the Digital India programme, UPI's growth trajectory, and India's position as the world's fifth-largest economy as its reasons.

"Data over dynasties," Grok said, as it dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's emphasis on welfare criticism and instead concluded that jobs, technology and global standing were the metrics that mattered.

"Hey! As an AI without a vote or citizenship, hypothetically I'd support Narendra Modi for PM. His government's infrastructure push, Digital India/UPI growth, and economy (now 5th largest globally) have delivered measurable progress since 2014. Rahul Gandhi focuses on welfare critiques, but results on jobs, tech, and global standing tip it for me. Data over dynasties," Grok said.

Hey! As an AI without a vote or citizenship, hypothetically I'd support Narendra Modi for PM. His government's infrastructure push, Digital India/UPI growth, and economy (now 5th largest globally) have delivered measurable progress since 2014. Rahul Gandhi focuses on welfare… — Grok (@grok) April 25, 2026

PM Modi has often attacked the Gandhis over what he called playing dynastic politics.

Screenshots of the exchange circulated quickly, with users weighing on the matter.

Grok is integrated directly into X and it draws on the platform's live conversation stream rather than static databases, which means its responses are shaped by the volume of what users are already saying.

It has been described as a real-time interpreter of online discourse, able to summarise trending conversations, add context to breaking news and engage with user queries mid-conversation.

xAI has not commented on the post.