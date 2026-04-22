Mallikarjun Kharge Gets Election Commission Notice For PM Modi "Terrorist" Remark

New Delhi:
The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The action came hours after a delegation comprising Union Ministers - Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal - and other BJP leaders met the full bench of the Election Commission and complained about Kharge's "terrorist" comment against PM Modi.
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