Mallikarjun Kharge Gets Election Commission Notice For PM Modi "Terrorist" Remark

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The action came hours after a delegation comprising Union Ministers - Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal - and other BJP leaders met the full bench of the Election Commission and complained about Kharge's "terrorist" comment against PM Modi.