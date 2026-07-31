Gen Z Outreach? Cabinet, BJP Chief's Team To Have More Young Faces: Sources

The BJP has begun assessing the damage after the nationwide Gen Z protests against the NEET paper leak. While the government has managed to mitigate much of the fallout through swift decision-making, it has now become crucial for the party to lay the groundwork for better communication and rapport with the new generation, sources have told NDTV.

At the government level, ministers have been advised to make greater use of social media platforms like Instagram to engage with Gen Z. Simultaneously, the party is exploring avenues to utilise alternative social media platforms, sources said.

Amid this, speculation has started on whether the recent movement will be a factor in the constitution of party chief Nitin Nabin's much-awaited team.

A BJP leader pointed out that age is just one factor. The priority is to have a personality who is popular among the youth and capable of engaging with them.

Photo Credit: Image posted by @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to connect with Gen Z on Instagram, he said.

Leaders of the party pointed out that his popularity and image among the young generation is remarkably strong. As evidence, they cited the results of the recent assembly election in West Bengal.

The appointment of Navin, 45, as the party chief is a further move to reinforce the message, they said. Compared to other national parties, the BJP's national president is the youngest, a leader pointed out. Not only does this hands the reins to the fourth generation within the BJP,

it also serves as a strategy to groom the party's future leadership, a leader said.

The BJP, sources said, also aims to improve its engagement with Gen Z, utilising new social media platforms to facilitate a two-way dialogue. Young people at the district level will be integrated into social media teams.

There is speculation on whether Nitin Nabin's team will include younger leaders.

The drive to groom future leadership will be reflected in the formation of his team.

The shift will be evident not only within the organisation but also within the government.

A reshuffle of PM Modi's Council of Ministers is also likely after the Monsoon Session. This is likely to involve significant changes -- several senior ministers could be dropped and younger leaders might get an opportunity.

According to party sources, the groundwork for Nabin's team is complete, and the right moment is being awaited to announce it.

It is believed that the team being formed to work with the young party chief will include both experienced leaders and younger members - the idea being to groom future leadership.

Nitin Nabin was elected as the party's national president on January 20. Since then, there has been anticipation regarding his new team. Sources indicated that a list of leaders from across the country is ready now.

Feedback has been sought from senior leaders regarding this list of leaders, all of whom are under 50 years in age. On basis of their input, Nitin Nabin's team will be announced soon, sources said.

Under the BJP's constitution, office-bearers are appointed to assist the party president. These appointments can include up to 13 national vice-presidents, nine national general secretaries (including one general secretary for organisation), and 15 secretaries. A national treasurer is also appointed. Amendments to the BJP constitution mandate that 33 per cent of the posts be reserved for women. This means of the 38 national office-bearers, at least 13 must be women.

Additionally, there must be at least three office-bearers each from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Alongside the appointment of national office-bearers, the Parliamentary Board - the party's highest decision-making body - will also be formed. Although the board typically has a maximum of 11 members (including the president), it currently has 12 members. It will be reconstituted to ensure regional, social, and religious balance.

The Central Election Committee also has to be formed. The body includes all members of the Parliamentary Board as well as certain other leaders.

Currently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Mahila Morcha President V Srinivasan are its members.

Nitin Navin will also form the party's National Executive. Apart from the president, it can have a maximum of 120 members.

Of these, at least 40 must be women and 12 must belong to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Additionally, the national president can nominate special invitees and permanent invitees as required.

A National Council will also be formed, comprising members elected by state councils, 10 per cent of the members of the parliamentary party, all former party presidents, leaders from state legislative assemblies and councils, all members of the National Executive, presidents of all national party wings, and up to 20 members nominated by the party chief.

According to BJP sources, several new faces will be inducted as National General Secretaries. They will be drawn from the states to groom a new generation of leadership at the national level and ensure smooth coordination with the young president.

However, the current crop of experienced General Secretaries - Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, and Tarun Chugh - are also likely to retain their positions in the new team.

Special emphasis will be placed on including women in the new team to reinforce the government's initiative regarding women's reservation. The government aims to ensure 33 per cent representation for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.