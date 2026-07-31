1-Way Messaging To 2-Way Dialogue: BJP's New Gen Z Outreach Strategy

Following the nationwide student protests over the NEET paper leak, the BJP has started working on new ways to engage with the younger generation. Sources said the BJP will now establish a dialogue with Gen Z through emerging social media platforms. The party will shift towards interactive communication with the youth, moving away from one-way messaging to a two-way dialogue.

According to a BJP leader, events over the past month have underscored the need to avoid a communication gap. The new generation demands accountability; they claim the system cannot be fixed merely by the Union education minister's resignation and therefore, fundamental, sweeping changes are needed.

Social media platforms are also proving ineffective in engaging with Gen Z; messages are failing to reach the youth via X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. The Opposition parties have been using these platforms effectively, necessitating a strategic rethink.

The BJP leader said the party held an undisputed dominance on social media during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, with its active online presence playing a major role in the landslide victory. The party maintained its lead over opponents in 2019 as well. However, in 2024, Opposition parties have established a strong presence on social media platforms, giving the BJP tough competition. The recent student protests further highlighted the inadequacy of traditional social media platforms for effective communication.

The BJP is considering increasing its activity on other platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and Reddit. A team of young people may be formed for this purpose. A BJP leader emphasised the need to create such teams on a large scale in every district across the country to effectively convey the government and the party's message to the younger generation. They believe that only young people can effectively communicate with their peers in a style that resonates with them. In fact, if older individuals wish to engage with the youth, they must use the same methods as the youth.

They cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during a student agitation, recorded three video messages in selfie mode and posted them on Instagram at midnight. This aligned with the style preferred by the youth; the medium was one they favoured, and the timing was chosen to suit them. During this period, PM Modi also instructed ministers during a cabinet meeting to expand their reach on Instagram, emphasising the need for them to be interactive.

According to a BJP leader, the party's current social media team needs to be revamped to reflect this approach. The party might also consider recruiting young people and altering its style of communication.

A case in point is the get-together of NDA MPs on Tuesday. At the meeting, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal delivered a detailed presentation on India's free trade agreements (FTAs) with various nations. He explained how the Modi government's FTAs differ from - and are more effective than - those of the UPA government. The presentation included comparisons with China and outlined the potential benefits of these FTAs for various states. In this context, work could be done on how to convey this information to the youth through Instagram Reels and placards. It is not necessary to rely solely on statistics and complex facts; the government's achievements can be communicated to young people in an engaging manner.

A BJP leader noted that the NEET paper leak issue should have ended once the re-examination was successfully conducted, but that did not happen. One reason for this was the government's failure to effectively communicate the details to the students. To prevent such issues in the future, the party is considering establishing a foolproof and leakproof system for communicating with Gen Z.