An Evening At Student-Led Protest That Pushed Education Minister To Resign: In Pics

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned in a "victory" for young protesters, whose nearly month-long demonstration in the capital, New Delhi, presented what was seen as one of the worst political crises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office. Protesters, led by the satirical political group, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have been calling for accountability after NEET-UG 2026 exam leak and for fixing the cheating-prone system.

NDTV spent an evening at Jantar Mantar, located in the heart of New Delhi's Connaught Place area, where the youth-led movement was born and grew into a national call for accountability.

A Walkthrough: In Pics

"Jantar Mantar... Jantar Mantar... Jantar Mantar." An e-rickshaw driver called out to passengers getting down at the New Delhi Metro station. He knew that with around sixteen metro stations in and around the protest site shut, where thousands had united to protest against exam leaks and unemployment, people were ready to pay spoken rates to shorten the distance between them and their destination.

As one neared Jantar Mantar, the mood was charged with intense emotions. The air hummed with a collective urgency, with people of all ages and economic backgrounds gathered, seeking accountability from their elected government, with a hope for a better future.

Around a kilometer from the main protest site, some protesters stood guard between the agitation and the authority -- separating Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and civilians -- to avoid any violent situation. On crossing the human chain, one could feel the change in the energy, charged with raw, electric aggression.

People across generations walked the road, but the Gen-Z, in all their fashion and nonchalance, stood out. They carried posters and placards-- some witty and emotional, others provocative and crass. One poster had a picture of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and his message of Inquilab (revolution). "Uthega suraj, dhalegi ye raat bhi (The sun will rise and this night too shall pass)," it read.

Another read, "Ghosting works in dating, not on citizens," the Gen-Z lingo palpable even in a call for dialogue from the government. The energy had a mix of determination and hope mingled with frustration and anger.

The air also hummed with not very tasteful slogans, often marred with curse words against the establishment. The walls of the houses lining the street had been covered in graffiti, listing the demands of the protestors.

Beneath this surge of spirit, there was also an unmistakable stench of garbage. Piles of refuse lay scattered on the sides of the roads, a grim reminder of everyday neglect. Yet, surprisingly, the roads themselves were clean, thanks to volunteers armed with garbage bags picking up litter as the protest unfolded.

Acts of kindness rippled through the crowd, with some people distributing food, masks, and smoke-protecting goggles to strangers, all out of sheer goodwill. Along the pavement, camps were set up for emergency medicines and sanitary pads, prepared for any unforeseen circumstances.

To keep powerful energy from turning chaotic, volunteers -- some working professionals, others just students -- were strategically stationed, quietly but firmly managing the crowd. People were constantly reminded to walk in lines, maintain distance, and keep moving. Those who chose to stop were politely guided to the side, ensuring that order and safety remained intact amid the swelling numbers.

As the crowd thickened near the core of the protest, the atmosphere took on a communal vibe. Near the main stage -- lined with photographs of 20 NEET aspirants who died by suicide after recent paper leaks -- there is a second layer of barricades with self-designated managers guiding attendees through metal detectors, ensuring strict safety inside the densely packed enclave.

The protected space remained densely packed mostly throughout the day, with some agitators playing music, their rhythms weaving through the air, while others danced or sang, channeling their energy creatively and keeping the spirits high.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz's iconic verse – "Bol, ke lab azaad hain tere. Bol, zabaan ab tak teri hai” (Speak, for your lips are free. Speak, for your tongue is still yours) – resonated at the site -- in posters and on speakers -- urging people to raise their voices for their rights.

Small groups gathered around to play games like Uno, offering moments of light-heartedness amid serious conversations. Elsewhere, strangers sat together, sharing thoughts, frustrations, and hopes in a powerful reminder that mass movements are as much about connection and dialogue as they are about raising voices against the system.

But all who came fully cared for the cause. Some were there for the 'gram' -- as Gen Z often refers to social media like Instagram. Posters changed hands as pictures were clicked and reels were made.

In contrast, there were also some who joined the cause against their families' wishes. A man was seen carrying the poster that read, “Mummy ko lag raha hai padh raha hoon… Kuchhu puchhu ko lag raha hai ignore kar raha hoon… Aur main protest mein support kar raha hoon (My mother thinks I'm busy studying. My partner thinks I'm ignoring them. But in reality, I'm supporting the protest.)

Meanwhile, temporary shelters lined both sides, offering rest to those who have been there for days, refusing to back down. A makeshift clinic staffed by volunteer doctors stood ready for emergencies. Nearby, a kitchen collected all the donated food, feeding the steadily growing crowd.

A utility supply area stocked garbage bags, napkins, sanitary pads, gloves, and masks -- all contributions from people who want to support the cause. Anyone could walk up and take what they need, underscoring the spirit of sharing. Members of left-aligned student parties like AISA and PDSU mostly managed these common areas.

Then there are the unsung heroes who make this ordeal survivable. Some fanned the protesters, combating the sticky Delhi monsoon heat, while others passed around food and water, ensuring no one suffers in silence.

As one stepped out from the hustle and bustle of the protest site, the scene outside the barricades remained quite a contrast. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stood guard around Connaught Place's inner circle, armed with tear gas and other explosives. Yet they remained ready to guide any visitor navigating the complex blockades around the area.

Delhi, in all its complexity, witnessed a moment where conscience, courage, and community came together loudly, creatively, and unyieldingly.