PM Modi To Inaugurate Bhogapuram Airport On August 1 In Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport built at nearly Rs 5,000 crore at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on August 1.

The state government views Bhogapuram Airport not merely as an infrastructure project, but as a transformational asset for the entire North Andhra region.

As per the official schedule, PM Modi is expected to arrive at the airport from Delhi on a special aircraft at 10:45 am on August 1.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will receive him.

At 10:58 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport terminal building and subsequently inspect the facility along with the Chief Minister, Governor and other dignitaries.

He will then proceed to a public meeting venue in an open-top vehicle, where more than 13,500 tribal women and students will greet him with a grand Dhimsa dance performance.

The Prime Minister will address the public meeting from 11.30 am to 12.55 pm.

The state government officials said that the government has developed the airport to international standards as part of the vision to position Visakhapatnam among globally developed cities.

The airport has been conceived as a catalyst for industrial growth, employment generation, exports, skill development and research, an official release said.

The airport is among the "fastest-completed greenfield international airports in India... nearly five months ahead of schedule," the release further said.

It has already secured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) aerodrome licence, along with all required safety, fire and environmental clearances.

Designed to handle six million passengers annually in the first phase, the airport also has a master plan to expand the capacity to 40 million passengers annually in the future.

The project is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting economic growth, tourism, industrial investments, exports, logistics and aerospace and defence sectors across the erstwhile Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework, the integrated project spans 2,703.26 acres.

It includes the airport in 2,203.32 acres, an aviation hub (500 acres), aviation university and EduCity (136.63 acres), including comprehensive airside infrastructure, commercial development, residential zones and approach roads.

A key highlight of the airport is a 3,800-metre Code-E runway, capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A330 and Airbus A340.

It is also equipped with advanced airfield lighting, navigation aids and CNS/ATM infrastructure to support both domestic and international operations.

The terminal incorporates advanced passenger processing technologies, which include contact boarding bridges, Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS), self-baggage drop, self-service passenger processing, smart surveillance, access control systems, security management systems and an Integrated Operational Control and Monitoring Centre.

These facilities are aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and operational efficiency, said the press release.

"Bhogapuram Airport is expected to significantly strengthen North Andhra's export ecosystem through a 25,000 metric tonne annual capacity cargo terminal. It includes temperature-controlled cold chain facilities for transporting pharmaceuticals, marine products and other high-value perishable goods," it said.

Integration with Visakhapatnam Port, industrial corridors and logistics networks is expected to establish Bhogapuram as a major air cargo and logistics hub on India's east coast.

Around 30 per cent of the airport's water requirement will be met through recycled water, and it was developed as per LEED Platinum standards.

Architecturally, the terminal reflects the state's cultural identity, inspired by a flying fish, symbolising the Bay of Bengal and North Andhra's maritime heritage, while the terminal incorporates traditional Rangoli into its roof and ceiling designs.

The Andhra Pradesh government invested Rs 1,583 crore for infrastructure, including land acquisition (Rs 944 crore), water supply (Rs 75 crore), power supply (Rs 97 crore), funded works (Rs 134 crore), connectivity roads (Rs 301 crore), road connectivity (Rs 3.25 crore) and canal works (Rs 27 crore), said the press release.

The approach roads and supporting infrastructure connecting the airport will significantly improve air connectivity across North Andhra, coastal Andhra and neighbouring states.

The airport is expected to unlock new opportunities in tourism, hospitality, logistics, warehousing, exports, pharmaceuticals, marine products, IT, aerospace, defence and manufacturing, the release said.

Tourist destinations such as Araku, Lambasingi, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are expected to benefit substantially, the release said.

PM Modi is also expected to lay foundation stones and dedicate various projects of the Ministries of Petroleum, Surface Transport and other departments, with a cumulative worth of Rs 18,000 crore. PM is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 1:10 pm on August 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)