BJP Seeks Campaign Ban On M Kharge Over Remark Against PM Modi

A delegation comprising Union Ministers - Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal - and other BJP leaders met the full bench of the Election Commission on Wednesday and complained about Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "terrrorist" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his clarification, the Congress chief said he meant PM Modi is "terrorising people and political parties", insisting he never called him a "terrorist".

The BJP has urged the poll body to take immediate and strict action against Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks, calling it a serious breach of election norms and submitted a detailed complaint.

After the meeting, Kiren Rijiju said the party had pressed for urgent intervention, describing the remark as "shocking" and "unprecedented" in Indian politics.

"We have full faith in the Election Commission. We expect appropriate and strong action. Such language lowers the dignity of democratic discourse," Rijiju, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said.

Sources in the BJP said the complaint flags a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which is in force in Tamil Nadu, and seeks immediate cognisance by the Commission.

The controversial comments were made at a press conference in Tamil Nadu.

The party has asked the poll body to direct Kharge to issue a public apology, impose campaign restrictions if required, and examine legal action under provisions related to defamation and interference in free electoral choice.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the issue was raised before the Commission as a matter affecting the integrity of elections.

"We placed before the Commission that repeated use of such language by a senior leader reflects a pattern. This must be addressed firmly," she said.

In its submission, the BJP argued that invoking terms linked to terror against a political opponent goes beyond criticism and risks vitiating the electoral atmosphere.

It also sought directions to stop further dissemination of the remark across media and digital platforms.

Sources said that the poll body has indicated that it would examine the complaint and act in accordance with the law.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Congress leadership had crossed all limits of political propriety with its comments, asserting that such statements bring shame to democratic institutions and insult the office of the Prime Minister.

"Every day, the Congress is hitting new lows in its demeanour, breaking its own record in lowering the standard of public discourse. Today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji breached every standard of public conduct and brought shame to the nation by calling the elected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji, a terrorist. This insult to the foremost leader of the nation is an insult to the millions of people who love and support Modi Ji," Shah said in a post on X.